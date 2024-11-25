ADVERTISEMENT

Boundary Lab wins the Best sports book of the year award

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Jonathan Selvaraj receives the award from Olympic and World champion Ezekiel Kemboi, for the book Witness, capturing the journey of wrestler Sakshi Malik, in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Boundary Lab, a book by lawyer Nandan Kamath won the Sports Book of the year award in the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) at the India Habitat Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the book, the author explores how sport tests human limits and social norms, influencing broader changes through its governance and debates.

Kenyan Steeplechase legend, double Olympic gold medallist Ezekiel Kemboi presented the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witness, an autobiography of Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, written by Jonathan Selvaraj of the Sportstar Magazine, won the Autobiography of the year award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cricket book of the year award was bagged by “I have the streets - A kutti cricket story,” by R Ashwin and Sidharth Monga.

Penguin Random House India emerged the Publisher of the year, as three of its books won the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Fiction of the year award went to “A Murder is Fixed,” by Madhav Nayak.

Special jury award went to “Gully Gully: Travels around India during 2023 World Cup” by Aditya Iyer.

“It was a day of experiencing fantastic stories of human endeavour, courage, grit and passion come to life,”, said Sundeep Misra, the Director of ESLF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US