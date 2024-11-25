 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Boundary Lab wins the Best sports book of the year award

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Jonathan Selvaraj receives the award from Olympic and World champion Ezekiel Kemboi, for the book Witness, capturing the journey of wrestler Sakshi Malik, in Delhi.

Jonathan Selvaraj receives the award from Olympic and World champion Ezekiel Kemboi, for the book Witness, capturing the journey of wrestler Sakshi Malik, in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Boundary Lab, a book by lawyer Nandan Kamath won the Sports Book of the year award in the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) at the India Habitat Centre.

In the book, the author explores how sport tests human limits and social norms, influencing broader changes through its governance and debates.

Kenyan Steeplechase legend, double Olympic gold medallist Ezekiel Kemboi presented the awards.

Witness, an autobiography of Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, written by Jonathan Selvaraj of the Sportstar Magazine, won the Autobiography of the year award.

Cricket book of the year award was bagged by “I have the streets - A kutti cricket story,” by R Ashwin and Sidharth Monga.

Penguin Random House India emerged the Publisher of the year, as three of its books won the awards.

Sports Fiction of the year award went to “A Murder is Fixed,” by Madhav Nayak.

Special jury award went to “Gully Gully: Travels around India during 2023 World Cup” by Aditya Iyer.

“It was a day of experiencing fantastic stories of human endeavour, courage, grit and passion come to life,”, said Sundeep Misra, the Director of ESLF.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:28 pm IST

