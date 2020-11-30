Bosses pledge a full probe into the crash

Sakhir

30 November 2020 22:48 IST

Ross Brawn says there had been unpredictable and worrying failures

Formula One bosses promised a full investigation on Sunday into the failings exposed by Romain Grosjean’s terrifying fireball crash in the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn said there had been unpredictable and worrying failures.

“The fire is worrying. The split in the barrier is worrying and the barrier coming apart, but we can be happy with the safety of the car — that got us through today, but things failed in an unpredictable way.

“We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality.

“The ‘halo’ saved the day and it saved Romain. There was controversy in developing it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now.”

There was reluctance and some opposition to the idea of the halo when F1’s former race director Charlie Whiting championed its value and introduction in 2018.

Bianchi’s death

The device was proposed and created in the aftermath of the death of Jules Bianchi who died in 2015 from head injuries sustained in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, nine months earlier.

On Sunday, the French driver’s mother Christine sent a brief and poignant message that summed up the value of the device.

“They introduced the halo after my son’s accident and now the halo has saved Romain’s life today,” she wrote, according to reports.