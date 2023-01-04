ADVERTISEMENT

Boris Becker back to work as Australian Open pundit

January 04, 2023 02:35 am | Updated January 03, 2023 10:46 pm IST - Munich, Germany

Boris Becker was released from prison in England last month after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for flouting insolvency rules

Agence France-Presse

Boris Becker. File | Photo Credit: AP

A month after his release from prison, Boris Becker will return as a consultant for Eurosport during the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the sports television channel announced on Tuesday.

"I am delighted that Boris Becker is returning to our Eurosport team at the Australian Open," said Jochen Gundel, one of the managers of the German subsidiary of Warner. Bros Discovery, the chain's parent company.

"Since 2017, Mr. Boris has been an integral part of the tennis broadcasts on Eurosport."

The German six-time Grand Slam champion was released from prison in England last month after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for flouting insolvency rules.

Mr. Becker was found guilty of hiding £2.5 million ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

His lawyer explained that Mr. Becker, now 55, had "served his sentence" and was "not subject to any criminal restrictions in Germany".

Mr. Becker will appear on Eurosport every day after the night sessions of the Australian Open which begins on January 16.

