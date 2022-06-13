Bopanna, Shapovalov pair enters quarterfinals

: Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov defeated Pedro Martinez and Diego Schwartzman 7-6(6), 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the € 2,275,275 ATP tennis tournament in London on Monday.

In the WTA event in Birmingham, Sania Mirza, seeded third with Lucie Hradecka, beat the British pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls 7-5, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

€2,275,275 ATP, London: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Pedro Martinez (Esp) & Diego Schwartzman (Arg) 7-6(6), 6-4.

$251,750 WTA, Birmingham: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Alicia Barnett & Olivia Nicholls (GBR) 7-5, 6-2.