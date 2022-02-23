Bopanna, Saketh, Ramkumar lose early

Sports Bureau

DOHA

Rohan Bopanna and Aslan Karatsev of Russia lost 6-2, 3-6, [10-5] to top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,949,665 ATP tennis tournament here.

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan were beaten by third seeds John Peers and Filip Polasek 7-5, 7-5.

The first-round loss in doubles was worth $11,720 for the teams.

The three Indian players will soon assemble in New Delhi to prepare on grass for the Davis Cup tie against Denmark.

In the WTA event in Dubai, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka went down 2-6, 6-2, [10-7] to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Osstepenko in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results:

$2,949,665 ATP, Doha: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Aslan Karatsev (Rus) & Rohan Bopanna 66-2, 3-6, [10-5]; John Peers (Aus) & Filip Polasek (Svk) bt Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 7-5.

$768.680 WTA, Dubai: Doubles (quarterfinals): Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) bt Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza 2-6, 6-2, [10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Lucie and Sania bt Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Aleksandra Krunic (Srb) 7-5, 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Nur Sultan (first round): Linda Noskova (Cze) bt Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anna Kubareva (Blr) & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (first round): Anna Sinclair Rogers (USA) bt Riya Bhatia 6-1, 6-2.