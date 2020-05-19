Tennis | Rohan Bopanna eager to get back on court

Rohan Bopanna is excited and eager to get back to the tennis court, not just for his own training, but for the kids in his academy.

“The inter-district travel has already resumed. I will be in Bengaluru on Thursday. We plan to start tennis from Monday,” said Bopanna, who was in Coorg with his family during the lockdown.

Protective gear

“The coaches will be wearing mask and gloves. Only the coaches will feed the balls and there will be a maximum of four players per court.

“After two hours of tennis, followed by cool down exercises, one batch will leave and the next batch will arrive.

“The parents would drop the children and wait in the car,” said Bopanna.

“If a player needs to practice serve, then he will have have a separate set of balls.”

Fresh air needed

Bopanna said that it would be harmful for kids to wear masks and play as they require uninterrupted fresh air. Bopanna dismissed the suggestion of having two different colour balls for matches, instead of different numbered ones as advised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), saying that yellow was being used for better visibility.

He also was sceptical about the idea of using a hot air blower to disinfect the balls during play, saying that it may change the pressure of the balls.

“Bopanna said that his academy had an “Asics tennis hour”, during which parents get to play and enjoy the game.

“Parents are generally trying to tell the kids what to do.

“So, it is good to give them a taste of the game. It is a good exercise,” reasoned Bopanna, about the campaign of making parents play.