Sport

Tennis | Rohan Bopanna eager to get back on court

Rohan Bopanna.

Rohan Bopanna.  

Plans to start training at his academy from next week

Rohan Bopanna is excited and eager to get back to the tennis court, not just for his own training, but for the kids in his academy.

“The inter-district travel has already resumed. I will be in Bengaluru on Thursday. We plan to start tennis from Monday,” said Bopanna, who was in Coorg with his family during the lockdown.

Protective gear

“The coaches will be wearing mask and gloves. Only the coaches will feed the balls and there will be a maximum of four players per court.

“After two hours of tennis, followed by cool down exercises, one batch will leave and the next batch will arrive.

“The parents would drop the children and wait in the car,” said Bopanna.

“If a player needs to practice serve, then he will have have a separate set of balls.”

Fresh air needed

Bopanna said that it would be harmful for kids to wear masks and play as they require uninterrupted fresh air. Bopanna dismissed the suggestion of having two different colour balls for matches, instead of different numbered ones as advised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), saying that yellow was being used for better visibility.

He also was sceptical about the idea of using a hot air blower to disinfect the balls during play, saying that it may change the pressure of the balls.

“Bopanna said that his academy had an “Asics tennis hour”, during which parents get to play and enjoy the game.

“Parents are generally trying to tell the kids what to do.

“So, it is good to give them a taste of the game. It is a good exercise,” reasoned Bopanna, about the campaign of making parents play.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:42:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/bopanna-eager-to-get-back-on-court/article31626390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY