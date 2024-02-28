Bopanna and Ebden in Dubai quarterfinals

February 28, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $3,113,270 ATP tennis tournament in Dubai.

In singles, wild card entrant Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 by Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the first round. Sumit collected $22,945 for the early exit.

The results:

$3,113,270 ATP, Dubai, UAE

Singles (first round): Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Skander Mansouri (Tun) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

$742,350 ATP, Santiago, Chile

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Evan King & Reese Stalder (USA) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

$41,000 Challenger, Kigali, Rwanda

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Noah Schachter & Joshua Sheehy (USA) bt SD PrajwalDev & David Pichler (Aut) 7-6(3), 7-5; Heman Casanova & Juan Pablo Paz (Arg) bt Alafia Ayeni (USA) & Sathi Reddy Chirala 6-2, 6-7(3), [10-1]; Thomas Fancutt (Aus) & Hunter Reese (USA) bt Bogdan Bobrov & Parikshit Somani 6-2, 7-6(5).