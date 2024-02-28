GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bopanna and Ebden in Dubai quarterfinals

February 28, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
A file photo of Rohan Bopanna

A file photo of Rohan Bopanna | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $3,113,270 ATP tennis tournament in Dubai.

In singles, wild card entrant Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 by Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the first round. Sumit collected $22,945 for the early exit.

The results:

$3,113,270 ATP, Dubai, UAE

Singles (first round): Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Skander Mansouri (Tun) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

$742,350 ATP, Santiago, Chile

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Evan King & Reese Stalder (USA) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

$41,000 Challenger, Kigali, Rwanda

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Noah Schachter & Joshua Sheehy (USA) bt SD PrajwalDev & David Pichler (Aut) 7-6(3), 7-5; Heman Casanova & Juan Pablo Paz (Arg) bt Alafia Ayeni (USA) & Sathi Reddy Chirala 6-2, 6-7(3), [10-1]; Thomas Fancutt (Aus) & Hunter Reese (USA) bt Bogdan Bobrov & Parikshit Somani 6-2, 7-6(5).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.