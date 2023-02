February 21, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Black Hawks finished its campaign at home in style with a 15-13, 14-15, 9-15, 15-10, 15-12 win over Bengaluru Torpedoes in the last match of the Hyderabad-leg in the Prime Volleyball League championship at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

For Hyderabad, this is the fourth win in six games while Bengaluru lost three in similar number of matches.

S.V. Guru Prashanth was named ‘player of the match’.