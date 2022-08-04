Sport

Birkin Blower, One Wish and Summer Night please

Racing CorrespondentAugust 04, 2022 18:18 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 18:18 IST

Pune

Birkin Blower, One Wish and Summer Night pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Time (Nazil) 42. Easy. Star Is Born (Shelar) 43, 400/26. Easy. Moment Of Madness (Zameer), M’sarrat (H. Gore) 41. Pair level. Faith Of Success (Bhawani), Kamaria (Rupesh) 42. Both were easy.

800m: One Wish (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They were well in hand and finished level. Fidato (Sandesh) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Great Guns (V. Jodha), Sensibility (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Excelerator (Dhebe), Multiencrypted (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Bombay (M. Alam) 56, 600/43. Pressed. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

