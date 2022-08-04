Sport

Birkin Blower, One Wish and Summer Night please

Pune

Birkin Blower, One Wish and Summer Night pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Time (Nazil) 42. Easy. Star Is Born (Shelar) 43, 400/26. Easy. Moment Of Madness (Zameer), M’sarrat (H. Gore) 41. Pair level. Faith Of Success (Bhawani), Kamaria (Rupesh) 42. Both were easy.

800m: One Wish (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They were well in hand and finished level. Fidato (Sandesh) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Great Guns (V. Jodha), Sensibility (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Excelerator (Dhebe), Multiencrypted (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Bombay (M. Alam) 56, 600/43. Pressed. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Petronia (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part.

1400m: Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 1-41, 600/43. Urged.


