GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bipasha ready ahead of likely 76kg wrestling trials for Paris Olympics

The women’s 76 kg, once one of the weaker categories for India, has now got some good wrestlers, also including Priya Malik, Kiran Bishnoi and Bipasha

April 26, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - VARANASI

Y. B. Sarangi

With Reetika Hooda securing India’s first-ever Olympic quota place in the women’s heaviest weight, 76 kg, at the Asian Olympic qualifier in Bishkek recently, several challengers are aspiring to beat Reetika in the trials and book a ticket to Paris.

The women’s 76 kg, once one of the weaker categories for India, has now got some good wrestlers, also including World junior champion Priya Malik, Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Bishnoi and 2022 World junior silver medallist Bipasha, who can perform well internationally.

Even though Reetika looks stronger at present because of her solid performances in Bishkek, the challengers will fancy their chances in case the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decides to hold trials between Olympic quota place winners and challengers to pick athletes for Paris 2024.

Bipasha, who overcame a couple of injuries to win the 76 kg gold medal at the Federation Cup here, can be one of the leading names to get on to the mat in such a scenario.

The 22-year-old Delhi girl, also a Ranking Series medal winner, wants to train well and get sharper to keep herself ready in case a chance to compete in the trials comes her way. “I was a little down with a back and a left elbow injury. I went through a rehab phase to get fit. Now I am much better. It is good to get back to competition and win a medal.

“I want to train well and prepare myself for the trials,” said Bipasha.

Bipasha, who took to wrestling in 2016 to get fitter and joined an academy run by her uncle’s colleague Yudhvir in Sonipat, is aware of the fact that the challenge will be stiffer.

“It is not going to be easy. There are some good wrestlers at 76kg. Some wrestlers from 72kg may also want to compete. Let’s see how it unfolds.”

Bipasha is eager to utilise the next few weeks in the best possible way. “I have to focus on both attack and defence of my game to get better game-wise. The coming one-and-a-half months will be crucial for me,” said Bipasha.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.