Bipasha ready ahead of likely 76kg wrestling trials for Paris Olympics

April 26, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - VARANASI

With Reetika Hooda securing India’s first-ever Olympic quota place in the women’s heaviest weight, 76 kg, at the Asian Olympic qualifier in Bishkek recently, several challengers are aspiring to beat Reetika in the trials and book a ticket to Paris.

The women’s 76 kg, once one of the weaker categories for India, has now got some good wrestlers, also including World junior champion Priya Malik, Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Bishnoi and 2022 World junior silver medallist Bipasha, who can perform well internationally.

Even though Reetika looks stronger at present because of her solid performances in Bishkek, the challengers will fancy their chances in case the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decides to hold trials between Olympic quota place winners and challengers to pick athletes for Paris 2024.

Bipasha, who overcame a couple of injuries to win the 76 kg gold medal at the Federation Cup here, can be one of the leading names to get on to the mat in such a scenario.

The 22-year-old Delhi girl, also a Ranking Series medal winner, wants to train well and get sharper to keep herself ready in case a chance to compete in the trials comes her way. “I was a little down with a back and a left elbow injury. I went through a rehab phase to get fit. Now I am much better. It is good to get back to competition and win a medal.

“I want to train well and prepare myself for the trials,” said Bipasha.

Bipasha, who took to wrestling in 2016 to get fitter and joined an academy run by her uncle’s colleague Yudhvir in Sonipat, is aware of the fact that the challenge will be stiffer.

“It is not going to be easy. There are some good wrestlers at 76kg. Some wrestlers from 72kg may also want to compete. Let’s see how it unfolds.”

Bipasha is eager to utilise the next few weeks in the best possible way. “I have to focus on both attack and defence of my game to get better game-wise. The coming one-and-a-half months will be crucial for me,” said Bipasha.