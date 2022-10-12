Binny will have a role, says Shastri

Binny, being the lone nomination for the president’ post, will formally take over as the president during the BCCI annual general meeting on October 18.

Amol Karhadkar Mumbai:
October 12, 2022 22:52 IST

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny | Photo Credit: AFP

Giving his former teammate Roger Binny a thumbs up for his new role as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ravi Shastri hoped he will make a sea change in the cricket set-up. 

“I am extremely happy because it’s a World Cup winner who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI,” Shastri said on Wednesday during a meet the press event at the Mumbai Press Club.

“His credentials are unquestionable, you look at his integrity, his character as a performer for India and he is a World Cup winner. He’s got all the boxes ticked to become the president of the BCCI.”

“He will have a role. Being a cricketer himself, he will ensure that the interest of cricketers is paramount, not the ‘A’ tier that will sustain itself, but the grassroot level. Primarily, domestic cricket,” Shastri said.

“It has been given a lot of attention to, but can be given a lot more attention. Then there’s women’s cricket, that’s taking off across the globe. We are not far away from winning a (women’s) World Cup. That will trigger something special in this country. He will keep an eye on all that cricketing matters.”

