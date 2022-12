December 09, 2022 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Bindyarani Devi totalled 200kg to finish 25th in the women’s 59kg weight class at the World weightlifting championships in Bogota on Thursday.

Competing in Group ‘D’, Bindyarani — a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 55kg with an aggregate of 202kg — lifted 86kg in snatch (second attempt) and 114kg in clean and jerk (third attempt, preceded by two ‘no lifts’ at 112kg).

