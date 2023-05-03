May 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

India outplayed Mongolia in the last league match, dropping only three games in all, but it was no consolation as the team had missed the chance to qualify for the quarterfinals in the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

In the match for the minor placings, India, which had earlier lost to Chinese Taipei and Thailand, will play Vietnam on Thursday.

Chinese Taipei topped the group by beating Thailand in the last league match.

Host Kazakhstan, Australia, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Korea and Japan were the other teams to make the quarterfinals, two each from the three other groups.

The results (league):

India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Sejal Bhutada bt Oyungerel Khasbaatar 6-0, 6-0; Asmi Adkar bt Ninjin Sanchir 6-0, 6-0; Asmi & Aakruti Sonkusare bt Namuunkhuslen Erdembileg & Ninjin 6-0, 6-3).

