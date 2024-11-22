ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar to host Khelo India Youth Games, Para Games in 2025

Published - November 22, 2024 04:38 am IST - Kolkata

Bihar to host Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games in April 2025, showcasing capability in major sporting events

Y. B. Sarangi

Indian women hockey team members after winning the final match against China during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar, on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

After successfully conducting the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament at Rajgir, Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 in April next year.

For the first time, the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG), which was organized for the first time in Delhi last year, will also be held in the same state. There will be a gap of 10 to 15 days between KIYG and KIPG.

“Bihar has recently showcased its capability to host major sporting events,” said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Ministry said Bihar is an “integral part of plans to develop infrastructure and provide support to athletes from the grassroots level”.

“Talent development is at the heart of the Khelo India programme, and Bihar is also a major beneficiary of the Department of Sports’ developmental programmes,” the statement read.

“There are 38 Khelo India Centres in Bihar and one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence catering to athletes at all levels. In addition to this, there are three SAI Training Centres,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)

