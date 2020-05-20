Bidhuri dons role of motivational speaker

Gaurav Bidhuri.

Kolkata

20 May 2020 22:27 IST

The boxer is working on his foot movement and balance

The motivational speaker in him is guiding top boxer Gaurav Bidhuri as he prepares to compete against five world class boxers in the qualifiers to make the grade for the Olympics in the 57kg category.

Bidhuri, who won a bronze in the 2017 World championship and has donned the role of a motivational speaker during the lockdown for students of IIT-Hyderabad and Vellore Institute of Technology, believes he can prove his worth.

On same platform

“I never got to compete in the selection trials even though the people concerned said five of us are almost equal. Since the pandemic has put everyone on the same platform, I see a chance for myself,” the 27-year-old told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Bidhuri, who has an attacking style, is working on his foot movement and balance to gain more stability in the ring.

He has a pragmatic approach, though. “Even if I don’t realise my Olympic dream, I will remain happy. It’s not the end of the world.

“What’s the point if you win an Olympic medal and still cannot be happy in life!

“Boxing is one aspect of my life. I also want to pursue motivational speaking skills and inspire people,” said Bidhuri.