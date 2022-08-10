Bhavani wins gold
Sports Bureau
C.A. Bhavani Devi of India won the individual women's sabre gold in the Commonwealth fencing championship in London, defeating Vasilova Veronica of Australia 15-10 in the final on Tuesday.
Bhavani said: "It's my second gold medal from Commonwealth Championship. Last time I won gold in 2018 (Canberra). Commonwealth Championships take place every four years, the same time as Commonwealth Games, but unfortunately it is not included in the Games," Bhavani said in a statement on Wednesday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.