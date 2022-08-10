Sports Bureau

C.A. Bhavani Devi of India won the individual women's sabre gold in the Commonwealth fencing championship in London, defeating Vasilova Veronica of Australia 15-10 in the final on Tuesday.

Bhavani said: "It's my second gold medal from Commonwealth Championship. Last time I won gold in 2018 (Canberra). Commonwealth Championships take place every four years, the same time as Commonwealth Games, but unfortunately it is not included in the Games," Bhavani said in a statement on Wednesday.