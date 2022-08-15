Focus on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, says Bhavani

Special Correspondent
August 15, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavani with her mother. | Photo Credit: M. Muthu Ganesah

CHENNAI: Star fencer Bhavani Devi said her focus now will be on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be around 12 competitions starting from April 2023, for which the qualifying events will begin in Seoul. The top two from Asia will make the grade like last time,” said Bhavani after arriving here on Monday. She won the singles title and Indian team bronze at the Commonwealth championships in London.

“I won it the last time in Australia in 2018. It was Indian fencing’s first individual gold medal, and I am very happy to defend it. The medal is great, not just for me but for the whole fencing family,” said Bhavani while hoping fencing will be added to the Commonwealth Games in the next edition

According to Bhavani, fencing has improved a lot and many youngsters are taking part in competitions now. “The women’s league, which has just started, is a step in the right direction. There were around 1200 fencers in the mini (under-10 & 12) National Championships held recently.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She thanked her family, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and her employer TANGEDCO for supporting her throughout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fencing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app