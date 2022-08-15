Focus on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, says Bhavani

CHENNAI: Star fencer Bhavani Devi said her focus now will be on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“There will be around 12 competitions starting from April 2023, for which the qualifying events will begin in Seoul. The top two from Asia will make the grade like last time,” said Bhavani after arriving here on Monday. She won the singles title and Indian team bronze at the Commonwealth championships in London.

“I won it the last time in Australia in 2018. It was Indian fencing’s first individual gold medal, and I am very happy to defend it. The medal is great, not just for me but for the whole fencing family,” said Bhavani while hoping fencing will be added to the Commonwealth Games in the next edition

According to Bhavani, fencing has improved a lot and many youngsters are taking part in competitions now. “The women’s league, which has just started, is a step in the right direction. There were around 1200 fencers in the mini (under-10 & 12) National Championships held recently.”

She thanked her family, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and her employer TANGEDCO for supporting her throughout.