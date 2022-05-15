Bhagya Laxmi clinches girls u-20 800m gold

D. Bhagya Laxmi of Nagarkurnool, who won gold in the girls under-20 800m event in the Telangana State athletics meet in Hyderabad on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 15, 2022 03:57 IST

D. Bhagya Laxmi of Nagarkurnool clocked 2:13.90 to clinch gold in the girls u-20 800m event of the Telangana State athletics championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) on Saturday.

The results: Boys: U-20: 3000m: 1. K. Anil (Kamareddy) 9:54.00, 2. V. Dhanush (Nlg), 3. Nishant Kumar (Medchal).

800m: 1. S. Ashok (J.Gadwal) 2:02.30, 2. K. Ravi (Bhupalapally), 3. K. Jithendar (RR).

400m hurdles: 1. A. Sai Manoj (Krmnr) 1:01.00, 2. R. Shiva Kumar (Hnmk), 3. V. Sai Tarun (Vkbd).

Shotput: 1. Sk. Mazeed Pasha (Khm) 13.05m, 2. K. Veerendra (J Gadwal), 3. Sk. Riyaz Pasha (Bhadradri).

High jump: 1. Udavath Mohan (Wgl) 1.68m, 2. G. Ramu (Nirmal), 3. M. Keshavardhan (Nypt).

Long jump: 1. K. Raju (Hnmk) 6.09m, 2. Thirupathi (Nypt), 3. V. Kiran (Jagityal).

200m: 1. Aniket Chaudhary (BSC) 22.20, 2. E. Nithin (RR), 3. G. Tarun Kumar (Medchal).

Men: 5000m: 1. B. Ramesh (Hyd) 16:45.60, 2. N. John (Krmnr), 3. K. Mahesh (Nypt).

800m: 1. Varasa Raju (Bhadradri) 2:04.40, 2. M. Adhithya (Krmnr), 3. N. Madhusudhan (Krd).

Shotput: 1. Ch. Prashanth (Khm) 11.09m, 2. B. Anil Kumar (Yadadri), 3. B. Bharath Reddy (Krmnr).

High jump: 1. Rathod Sandeep (Nirmal) 1.50m, 2. K. Anil (Mdk), 3. G. Prashanth (Nirmal).

Long jump: 1. B. Jagdish (Hnmk) 6.86m, 2. Dharavath Mahesh (Yadadri), 3. K. Raju (Ngkl).

200m: 1. P.S. Abhilash (Bhadradri) 21.90, 2. Chetan Singh (Vkbd), 3. M. Arun Kumar (RR).

4 x 100m relay: 1. RR 44.50, 2. Hanamkonda, 3. Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Girls: U-20: 800m: 1. D. Bhagya Laxmi (Ngkl) 2:13.90, 2. N. Vijaya Laxmi (RR), 3. Ayesha Maleka (Mbdb).

200m: 1. Jeevanji Deepthi (Hkd) 24.40, 2. L. Keerthana (Ngkl), 3. N. Pravallika (Nlg).

3000m: 1. M. Mallika (Yadadri) 10:55.00, 2. K. Vishalakshi (Hyd), 3. G. Sneha (Medchal).

Long jump: 1. Dasari Satya (Ngkl) 5.14m, 2. L. Navya (Nlg), 3. Jeddi Rani (Bhadradri).

Shotput: 1. G. Hima Sindhu (Yadadri) 8.99m, 2. J. Nikhita (Nirmal), 3. R. Sujatha (Siddipet).

Women: 5000m: 1. V. Navya (Nlg) 19:18.40, 2. G. Shirisha (Rajanna Siricilla), 3. M. Kavya (Mchl).

800m: 1. P. Kavya (Nlg) 2:35.10, 2. T. Hony (Mnchl), 3. G. Pravallika (Rajanna-Siricilla).

Long jump: 1. G. Sai Bhavana (Bhadradri) 4.12m, 2. L. Manjula (Bhadradri), 3. K. Mounika (Peddapalli).

200m: 1. G. Nithya (Hyd) 25.20, 2. P. Ramavasavi (Vkb), 3. Md. Sehra Banu (RR).

Shotput: 1. L. Usha (Krd) 8.17m, 2. K. Sujitha Chowdary (Mnchl), 3. M. Sunitha (Krmnr).

Sreenidhi DFC finished 3rd

Sreenidhi Deccan FC finished third on its debut in the Hero I-League football championship defeating Churchill Brothers FC 1-0 at Naihati Stadium (West Bengal).

The match-winner came through Romawia in the dying minutes of the match.

The result: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 1 (Romawia) bt Churchill Brothers 0.

Hyderabad in semifinal

Hyderabad boys entered the semifinal of the 8th Sub-junior Inter-district throwball championship at Prathibha Vidyalam (Khammam).

The other teams which made it to the last four stage in boys section were Khammam, Nizamabad and Medchal.

The results: Boys: Hyd bt Ranga Reddy 15-4, 15-3; Khammam bt Mahabubnagar 13-15, 15-8, 15-7; Medchal bt Nalgonda 15-6, 15-2; Nizamabad bt Adilabad 15-9, 15-7.

Girls: Hyderabad bt Mahabubnagar 15-4, 15-3; Khammam bt Mahabubnagar 15-3, 15-9.

Basketball tournament

City College Old Boys Basketball Club will organise Little Champs 5 x 5 premier league championship for boys under-13 years from May 25 at City College Ground here.

Players born on or after 1-1-2008 are eligible to take part.

Interested may call Secretary S. Hanumanth Rao on 9393004825.

Prasad outwits Krishna

Shivarama Prasad outwitted D. Krishna in the open category second round of the Brilliant Trophy open chess tournament here.

The results: 2nd round: Open category: Shivaram Prasad (2)bt D. Krishna (1); Krishna Kalyan (1.5) drew with P. Satyanarayana (1.5); K. Perumallu (2) bt Y. Murali Mohan (1); L. Vijaykumar (1) lost to Abdul Azeez (2); S.V.C. Chakravarthy (2) bt P. Sai Krishna (1).

Juniors: M. Hriday (1) lost to P. Neha (2); Rithwik Reddy (2) bt Arush Teja (1); Abdul Raheem (1) lost to Pranava Aditya (2); Adhrit Padhy (2) bt Rudraksh (1); Sai Pranav (1) lost to K. Agastya (2).

