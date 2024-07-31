BFI sets up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has set up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a start, the Academy will run with 30 boys and 30 girls from the school. There will be a nationwide hunt for talent to select 30 boys and 30 girls for the academy.

These players will be under the guidance of a competent foreign coach. The partner institution will provide a comprehensive academic program, nutritional support, sports counselling, training and access to world class facilities for the trainees.

The players in the academy will be free to represent their States in the State and national championships. “It is a significant step forward in our effort to promote basketball. We are committed to providing a platform for young talent to flourish and compete at the highest levels,” said the president of BFI, Aadhav Arjuna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.