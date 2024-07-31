ADVERTISEMENT

BFI sets up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai

Published - July 31, 2024 03:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has set up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a start, the Academy will run with 30 boys and 30 girls from the school. There will be a nationwide hunt for talent to select 30 boys and 30 girls for the academy.

These players will be under the guidance of a competent foreign coach. The partner institution will provide a comprehensive academic program, nutritional support, sports counselling, training and access to world class facilities for the trainees.

The players in the academy will be free to represent their States in the State and national championships. “It is a significant step forward in our effort to promote basketball. We are committed to providing a platform for young talent to flourish and compete at the highest levels,” said the president of BFI, Aadhav Arjuna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US