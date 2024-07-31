GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BFI sets up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai

Published - July 31, 2024 03:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has set up the National basketball academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy in Mumbai.

For a start, the Academy will run with 30 boys and 30 girls from the school. There will be a nationwide hunt for talent to select 30 boys and 30 girls for the academy.

These players will be under the guidance of a competent foreign coach. The partner institution will provide a comprehensive academic program, nutritional support, sports counselling, training and access to world class facilities for the trainees.

The players in the academy will be free to represent their States in the State and national championships. “It is a significant step forward in our effort to promote basketball. We are committed to providing a platform for young talent to flourish and compete at the highest levels,” said the president of BFI, Aadhav Arjuna.

