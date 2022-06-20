BFC signs Prabir Das 

BENGALURU: Prabir Das has been signed by Bengaluru FC (BFC) on a three-year deal, the club announced on Monday. A right-back, Prabir joins BFC from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Prabir, a product of the Pailan Arrows Youth Academy, brings with him the experience of having played for a number of clubs, and has won the Federation Cup and Indian Super League.