BFC signs Prabir Das
BENGALURU: Prabir Das has been signed by Bengaluru FC (BFC) on a three-year deal, the club announced on Monday. A right-back, Prabir joins BFC from ATK Mohun Bagan.
Prabir, a product of the Pailan Arrows Youth Academy, brings with him the experience of having played for a number of clubs, and has won the Federation Cup and Indian Super League.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.