Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

January 20, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

1. On January 22, 1927, Arsenal F.C. faced off Sheffield United at Highbury. It ended in a 1-1 draw, but what was historic about the match was the involvement of radio broadcaster Teddy Wakelam. He was sitting in a wooden shed and referred to a diagram of the pitch which had been published in the Radio Times magazine. What did Teddy do for the first time which later in the year he also did the same for cricket and Wimbledon?

2. This term was first used in horse-racing to allude to the fact that the riders would navigate obstacles following a course that was oriented by a church tower with a spire on it. What is this term that is used in horse-racing and footraces, and literally means running after churches?

3. This term is used in Chess to refer to a situation in which a player has no more legal moves to play despite their King not facing a Check. In other situations it is also used to refer to any situation or event where two parties are stuck in a deadlock and neither can advance. What is this term that signals an impasse?

4. An explanation for this cricketing term states that it comes from the fact that the delivery used would cause a batsman’s eyes to goggle or would shock him. What is the term that we now use, based on this, for a tricky delivery in cricket, or any situation in real life that throws up an unexpected twist?

5. This term comes from the French word for ‘youngest’ and is also where we get the term ‘Cadet’ from. In this sport, it refers to an assistant who carries the player’s equipment and offers moral support and advice. What is this friendly assistant called and in which sport is the term used?

6. This rubber entity serves the same function as a ball in its sport. Initially the item was square in shape and made of wood but eventually in 1880 the Victoria Hockey Club started making round ones which became the norm. Known as a ‘biscuit’ due to its shape, in which sport is this used and what is the name of this entity which sounds like a character from a William Shakespeare play?

7. This expression for winning convincingly comes from the sport of horse racing. It originally referred to a jockey who is so far ahead that he can afford to slacken off and still win a race without whipping his horse or pulling back the reins. What is this expression you’d hear commentators use quite often?

8. In boxing, if an opponent is knocked out and does not get up before the referee counts to 10, they are said to be ‘Out’. In each bout the opponent may be lucky if the round ends before the count to 10 is completed. This is thought to give rise to a term that is commonly used to talk about someone who escapes something at the last minute. What is this four-word term?

9. In American football, this term is used to describe a desperate situation where a player throws the ball as far as they can, hoping that someone can intercept it and make the touchdown. In 1975 a Dallas Cowboys player described it as closing your eyes, saying a prayer and throwing it. What specific prayer did he mention, which is now associated with all such moves?

10. This term refers to the fact that a boxer almost always has a second or support staff in their part of the ring, who provides physical and moral support between rounds. The phrase is now used to indicate that you have someone to stand by you and fight with you or to support you. What is this term?

Answers

1. First live commentary

2. Steeplechase

3. Stalemate

4. Googly

5. Caddie

6. Ice Hockey Puck

7. To win hands down

8. Saved by the Bell

9. Hail Mary pass

10. To have someone in your corner

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley