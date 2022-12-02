Easy like Sunday morning

December 02, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 02:02 pm IST

1. Born on December 4, 1963, in Ukraine, Sergey Bubka took part in the Olympics under the Soviet Union, which gave bonuses for setting records. This led to Bubka breaking the record 35 times, each time with a slim margin hence earning a bonus. In which sport did Bubka become iconic?

2. The years 1877, 1881, 1891, 1905 represent the first edition of events that now take place on an annual basis and are collectively known by a two-word term. A term is used when all four events are won in the same year. The first person to achieve this record was Don Budge in 1938. What is the term?

3. Roger was a student at Oxford where he used his medical background to scientifically train himself to beat a record that was thought to be impossible. After he won the race, he retired to devote himself to his medical career. What was this neurologist the first to do in human history?

4. In 1998, when France lifted the football world cup, Lucien Laurent was the only surviving member of the 1930 World Cup squad, which had played in the first ever FIFA world cup, to watch this feat. It was fitting since Laurent holds an important first in the world of football. What was this?

5. Pál Szekeres is a Hungarian fencer who won a bronze medal in the team foil event at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. In 1991, he was injured in a bus accident. Next year he took part in the 1992 Paralympics in Barcelona and won a gold medal in foil. What first (and only one as of 2022) does Szekeres have to his name?

6. Zahra Nemati’s legs were paralysed after a car accident; so she took up archery professionally. She became her nation’s first ever female athlete to earn an Olympic or Paralympic title when she won an individual gold in women’s archery. She went on to be the flag bearer for her country during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Which country does she represent?

7. Wilt Chamberlain was the main reason for the defeat of the New York Knick on March 2, 1962, by the Philadelphia Warriors. In the course of the game, Wilt set a record that stands to this day. The team scored a total of 169 points. What was Wilt’s contribution to the final score?

8. This athlete has 28 medals at the Olympics, of which a record 23 are gold. Since the modern Olympics began in 1896, he now has more Olympic golds than 174 of the participating countries. Who is this super-human athlete and in which sport does he dominate the record charts?

9. At the 1968 Mexico Summer Olympics, sprinter Jim Hines won the 100 metres final. The light beam reading at the finish line showed his time to be 9.89 seconds but was later followed by the official polaroid film-based timing of 9.95 seconds. What significant ‘first’ did Jim Hines achieve in the field of athletics?

10. The 2019 edition of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships became the first edition played with a certain new rule in place. It called for a tie-breaker in the fifth set at 12-12. This rule was brought in following two matches (both, interestingly, featuring American player John Isner). After loud demands from the tennis world, the Championship agreed to compromise with this proud tradition and brought in this halfway measure, ensuring the record will forever stand. What was the record?

Answers

1. Pole vault

2. Grand Slam (Tennis Opens)

3. Roger Bannister ran a mile in under four minutes

4. He scored the first World Cup goal

5. First person to have won medals at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games

6. Iran

7. 100 points himself

8. Michael Phelps, Swimming

9. First person to break the 10 second barrier

10. Longest tennis match

