Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions

Bernhard Langer won for the 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to hold off Steven Alker in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday (November 11, 2024) at Phoenix Country Club.

The 67-year-old Langer closed with a 5-under 66 — shooting his age or better for the third straight day and 23rd time on the tour — for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Alker — who won the season points title and a $1 million bonus — and Richard Green.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t describe it,” Langer said. “To win this big tournament after what I’ve been through and to make it 18 years in a row out here.”

Langer pushed his tour victory record to 47, just over eight months after tearing his left Achilles playing pickelball. The German star won the season-ending event for the first time and extended his record as the tour's oldest winner.

“This was the least likely one to win because I’ve just never done very well here for some reason.” Langer said. “But I had one of the best putting weeks of my life. Greenkeeping staff, I owe you one, well done, great job.”

Five strokes ahead of Alker after a front-nine 30, Langer found himself tied for the lead with Alker and Green on the final hole after a two-stroke swing on the 17th when Alker hit to inches for birdie and Langer scrambled for bogey.

On the par-5 18th, Langer drove left into trees, reached the green in three and holed the long birdie putt. Alker hit his second shot over the green and left his chip short, then left a 12-footer to force a playoff short.

“Played good and then got a little unraveled there on the back nine and Steven Alker got going,” Langer said. I didn’t see any of Richard Green’s. Obviously, he must have played fantastic on the back nine, too.”

Alker shot 66. Also the 2022 season champion, the New Zealander began the week second behind Ernie Els in the points race.

“It would have been nice to win it all today, the whole lot, but hey, I’ve got the Schwab Cup and that’s important to me,” Alker said.

Els tied for 13th at 7 under after a 67, leaving him second in the standings.

Green birdied the last two holes in a 65.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier who didn't play.

