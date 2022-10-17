Sport

Bernard Dunne is Indian boxing’s new high performance director

BFI President Ajay Singh with Bernard Dunne who has been appointed high performance director.

BFI President Ajay Singh with Bernard Dunne who has been appointed high performance director. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Irish professional boxer Bernard Dunne has been named the high performance director (HPD) for Indian boxing. Dunne, who had a five-year (2017-2022) stint with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, replaces Santiago Nieva.

During Dunne’s tenure with the Ireland team, Kellie Harrington emerged World (2018, Delhi) and Olympic (2021, Tokyo) champion, while Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won golds at this year’s World championships in Istanbul and Aidan Walsh secured a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

“India has the talent and the boxers have been performing exceedingly well. It will be a great opportunity for me to work with them and contribute to their success,” said Dunne, who won the European Championship in 2007 and the WBA World Championship in 2009.

“This is a major boost to our aim of winning medals at the Paris Olympics,” said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh.

The 42-year-old Dunne, who has bagged 13 national titles, has joined the Indian boxing elite programme at Patiala, said a release on Monday.


