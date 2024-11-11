Benjamin Bonzi fells Norrie in Metz for first ATP title

Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi took his first ATP title on Saturday (November 9, 2024) when he beat Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in the final in Metz.

The 28-year-old Bonzi had climbed to number 42 in the world in 2023 as he reached two ATP finals, but had not won a match in the main draw of an ATP event this year. He had rebuilt his confidence with a string of titles on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

After coming through qualifying in Metz, the 124th-ranked Bonzi dropped just one set on his way to the final and eliminated second seed Casper Ruud in the second round, a first victory over a top-10 player.

In the final, 57th-ranked Norrie broke first to lead 4-3 but Bonzi hit straight back for 4-4. The next game was pivotal as Bonzi saved 10 break points to go back ahead. He then saved a set point before winning the tiebreak.

In the second set, Bonzi gradually silenced Norrie, who, a little provocatively, punctuated his crucial points with cries of “Allez”, as he had done in the semi-final against another French player, Corentin Moutet.

Bonzi broke in the third game of the second set and protected his lead as Norrie failed to force even a deuce in the Frenchman’s last three service games.

