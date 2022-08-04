Truly Epic, Tycoonist and Divine Ray excel

August 04, 2022 18:14 IST

BENGALURU: Truly Epic, Tycoonist and Divine Ray excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 4). Inner sand: 1000m: Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan) 1-9, 600/39. Note. Outer sand: 1200m: Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Zehnaseeb (Ikram) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Montelena (Rozario) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Advertisement Advertisement 1400m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Divine Ray (Arul) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Victoria Punch (rb), Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. 1600m: Truly Epic (rb) 1-49, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved fluently.

