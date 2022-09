Historian, Storm Breaker impress

CHENNAI: Historian, Storm Breaker, Trump Baby and Angel Light impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 12).

Outer sand

600m: Choir (R. Manish) 43.5. Eagle Prince (rb) 43.

800m: Queen Of Fame (rb) 56, 600/42. Moved well. Historian (M.S. Deora) 49, 600/36. An excellent display. Angel Light (S. Kamble), Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 55, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished together. Golden Strike (S. Kamble), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 56, 600/42.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Storm Breaker (B. Dharshan) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Constant Variable (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/42. In fine nick.

1200m: Sunday Warrior (R. Manish) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. Worked well.

Inner sand

600m: Sweet Fragrance (rb), Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 44. They were level. Symphony In Style (rb) 41.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Star Of Texas (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Pushed. Bella Amor (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Golden Streak (S. Kamble) 54.5, 600/41. Moved well. Cairo (rb) 59, 600/43. Urged. Streek (rb) 54, 600/39. Impressed.

1000m: Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Dark Son (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Corus (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/39. Stretched out well. Raisina (M.S. Deora) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Kaamla (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Icy River (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. Handy. Carreno (S. Imran) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Urged. Torbert (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Worked well. Trump Baby (S. Imran), Abilitare (M.S. Deora) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Lady Zeen (R. Manish) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Alpha (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Beethovan (rb) 1-14.5. Eased up. The Sting (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43. In good shape.

1200m: Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44. In good shape. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Unextended. Rubert (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Kikata (A.M. Tograllu) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Hebron (Ram Nandan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy.