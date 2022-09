Forever Together, Priceless Gold please

BENGALURU: Forever Together, Priceless Gold, Knotty Dancer and Silvarius pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 12).

Inner sand

1200m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand

600m: Frederico (M. Naveen) 45.5. Easy. Mark One (rb) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/42. Impressed. Golden Ring (Tauseef), Sadoshi (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. They finished level.

1200m: Hoofed Wonder (rb), Love (M. Naveen) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved freely. Star Domination (Rayan), Born King (Saddam H) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Knight In Hooves (Saddam H), Peyo (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Dancer (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Tiger Returns (Aliyar), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Sheer Bliss (Suraj), See My Heels (Rayan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

Noted on September 11:

Inner sand

1200m: Golden Guest (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. In fine condition.

Outer sand

600m: Stormwatch (Hasib A), Jake (Hindu S) 46. They moved on the bit.

1400m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.