ADVERTISEMENT

Touch Of Grey, Ravishing Form, Jake and Supernatural please 

February 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Touch Of Grey, Ravishing Form, Jake and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Feb 19)

Inner sand:

600m: War Eagle (rb) 40. Worked well.

1000m: Golden Guest (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

1400m: Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (Darshan) 1-44, 1, 200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine fettle.

1600m: Jake (S. John) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,0001-12, 600/45. A fine display. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Success (Shinde) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US