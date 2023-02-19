Touch Of Grey, Ravishing Form, Jake and Supernatural please 

February 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Touch Of Grey, Ravishing Form, Jake and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Feb 19)

Inner sand:

600m: War Eagle (rb) 40. Worked well.

1000m: Golden Guest (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1400m: Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (Darshan) 1-44, 1, 200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine fettle.

1600m: Jake (S. John) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,0001-12, 600/45. A fine display. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Success (Shinde) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.