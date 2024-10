Devika Ashwin Desa, a class 12 student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Number 2, Air Force Station, Jalahalli, Bengaluru, has bagged four gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.

The event was held in Sun City, South Africa on October 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.