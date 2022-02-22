Bengaluru February 26 races cancelled

February 22, 2022

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have resolved to cancel the 26th day races to be held on February 26 (Saturday) due to paucity of acceptors. The following races, scheduled to be held on February 26, have been advanced to February 25: Forever Elegance Trophy, Manikyadara Falls Plate, Souparnika Plate and Subansiri Plate.