Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead Bengal team

December 09, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sport-cricket (Bengal team for Ranji Trophy)—YBSAn 18-member Bengal team has been named for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy.

Bengal will host Uttar Pradesh from December 13 to 16 and Himachal Pradesh from December 20 to 23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt.), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (wk), Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta and Ankit Mishra.

