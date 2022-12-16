Bengal notches up a come-from-behind six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh

December 16, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Y.B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

Anustup Majumdar and captain Manoj Tiwary scored fine half-centuries as Bengal notched up a come-from-behind six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in its opening Group-A match of the Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Chasing 257, Bengal, which conceded a 29-run first innings lead, needed 101 runs more on the final day. Resuming at 156 for two, the hosts achieved the desired aggregate inside the first session.

The overnight unbeaten pair of Anustup and Koushik Ghosh parted ways when the latter was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot in the first over of the day.

Rajpoot and his seam bowling partner Shivam Mavi worked hard with the older ball and raised frequent questions to the Bengal batters in the favourable first hour.

Anustup (83, 170b, 10x4), despite his taped left-hand webbing, showed application to deny the Uttar Pradesh bowlers any advantage. He found the gaps to reach his 20th half-century and accumulate 4,000 First Class runs.

The seasoned Tiwary (60 n.o., 108b, 7x4, 1x6), who got a life early when Rajpoot could not capitalise on a caught-and-bowled chance, was unperturbed. He let the conditions become conducive for batting before unleashing some cuts and drives on the off-side and a six off Karan Sharma over mid-wicket.

Tiwary, who got his 40th half-century, and Anustup stood for a vital partnership of 95 and took Bengal to the brink of victory.

Rinku Singh claimed Anustup’s wicket but it was too late for Uttar Pradesh, which paid the penalty for spilling several catches.

“It was not an easy pitch to bat on. We had to apply ourselves. Anustup batted superbly. Ishan gave his all with the ball. This will surely give a lot of confidence,” said Tiwary, adding that if the season went well and Bengal won the trophy, he might call it a day.

The scores: Uttar Pradesh - 1st innings: 198

Bengal - 1st innings: 169

Uttar Pradesh - 2nd innings: 227

Bengal - 2nd innings: Abhisek Das c Priyam b Mavi 9, Koushik Ghosh b Rajpoot 69, Sudip Gharami c Priyam b Mavi 22, Anustup Majumdar c Nath b Rinku 83, Manoj Tiwary (not out) 60, Shahbaz Ahmed (not out) 2, Extras (b-4, lb-8, nb-2): 14; Total (for four wkts. in 74.5 overs): 259.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-61, 3-156, 4-253.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Mavi 19-1-65-2, Rajpoot 16-3-40-1, Aaqib 13-1-51-0, Shivam 13.5-3-47-0, Karan 11-1-41-0, Rinku 2-0-3-1.