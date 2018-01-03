This Chennai boy's football antics fetches him a spot in the Guinness Book

Raghul Raja, a 22-year-old boy from Chrompet, has his name in the Guinness Book of Records for football freestyling, a sporadic sport in India.

He recently became the winner for Best Trick at the National Street Union Championship held last week. Excerpts from an interview.

How long have you been practising freestyle football for?

I have been playing football from the age of 15 and I started practising freestyle football from the age of 17. It was an unusual sport at that time. My friend showed me videos of Ronaldinho freestyling and we started practising the basics. As my interest grew I started practising for three hours everyday.

How did it evolve into a world record?

I initially started learning from the net and thought I was the only person interested in this sport but later after researching I got to know there is a federation for it and there are competitions being conducted.

I also learnt that Pradeep Ramesh, a Chennai guy, had earlier won the freestyling competition. I found him on Facebook and contacted him. We met after months and started practising together.

We attempted the Guinness record together. He did 284 consecutive touches of the ball with his knee while I did 117 eye to eye rolls on December 25, 2016.

Why haven’t you taken it up as a career?

Sean Garnier, French football freestyler who won the championship has been successful in making a career out of it. But, it worked out because football was already a well-known sport in France and so freestyling was welcomed there. Also, I am unable to spend time on the sport as there is no regular income from it. At times, we have to spend money to participate in competitions and shows.

Do you think there is a chance that it can become a serious career option if more people take to this sport?

Yes. But it will take time. Pradeep has an academy to coach kids in freestyling. I teach them on weekends. We have been coaching kids for the past three years. But, kids who stay and continue class for a longer term are relatively less in number. They want to learn everything quick and easy. It may seem like an easy thing to do but you will realise the hard part only after trying.

Since 2014, we have been conducting a freestyling competition every year. The first time there were only eight participants whereas this year there were around 20, among which one was a girl. This proves that freestyling is not a gender-based sport.

How much has the sport changed over the years?

It is seeing a gradual growth in Tamil Nadu. People from down south contact me stating that they are interested in freestyling and hope to take it as a career. The northern part of India has taken the sport seriously and that is apparent during competitions.

Are you getting enough support?

It is very difficult at times as we have no support from the government or the public. There is no proper board for freestyle footballing, so there is neither recognition nor appreciation. I have been asked by people not to practice in a park as it disturbs them. But, the same people praised me when they saw my record in the news.

What is the best way for this sport to reach people?

Freestyle footballing was initially taken up seriously by people only after it was shown in an advertisement. The same way when more brands use freestyling to endorse their products in India, it will grow.

Also, it is important to make kids aware about the sport. Recently, along with Supermachans fan club we conducted free sessions for underprivileged kids. It is a stupendous sight to watch the kids learn and exhibit their skills.

What are your future goals?

Right now I am attempting another record. I want to make more records and I also hope that this should also be considered as a serious sport and taught at school.