Bellator, King Louis, Disruptor, Estosha, NRI Superpower and One You Go Black shine 

Bellator, King Louis, Disruptor, Estosha, NRI Superpower, and One You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 42. Strode out well. Mars (Oliver) 44. Moved freely. Mount View (Nazerul) 44. Moved well. Sicily (Oliver), Black Velvet (rb) 43.5. They are in fine trim. Estosha (Likith) 41. Pleased. Johnny Bravo (Rajesh B) 45. Handy.

1000m: Alexis Zorba (Rajesh B) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Schafenberg (Indrajeet) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Roudy (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/42. In fine condition. Liberation (Bhawani S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. One You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Arthur (Oliver) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Garamond (Anjar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A fine display. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Shaped well. Bellator (Vivek) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. An excellent display. Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Konabos (Akshay K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Pazel (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. NRI Superpower (Akshay K) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Disruptor (Indrajeet) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Pavarotti (Likith) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1400m: Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar), Mojito (D.S. Daman) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They finished together. Adjustment (Sandesh) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Magnanimous (Bhawani S) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (D.S. Daman) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead.