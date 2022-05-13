Bellator, Aldgate, Siege Perilous, Sofiya, Place Vendome and Ascoval impress

Riaz Babu May 13, 2022 18:15 IST

Bellator, Aldgate, Siege Perilous, Sofiya, Place Vendome, and Ascoval impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 13).

Outer sand:

600m: Konabos (Santosh G) 43.5. Moved well. Foveal Vision (rb), Knotty Woods (rb) 45. They moved freely. Tripitaka (Anjar), Toronero (rb) 45. They finished together. Magellan (rb), Ozark (rb) 43.5. They worked well. Ice Storm (P. Surya), Exalted Dream (rb) 45.5. Former finished a length ahead. Capri Girl (rb) 45. Eay. Creative Art (B. Harish) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Sheer Bliss (Tauseef), Golden Ring (Suraj) 45. They shaped well. Domingo (Nazerul) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Castaneda (P. Trevor), Contador (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Former showed out. Thousand Words (Arshad) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently. Country’s Jewel (P. Surya) 1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Roman Power (P. Trevor), Inexhaustible (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Sofiya (P. Trevor), Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former moved impressively. Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. The Inheritor (Ramesh K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Siege Perilous (Ashok K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. In fine condition. Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display. Nikolina (S. Shareef), My Solitaire (R. Rupesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Fierce Fighter (Chetan G), Debonair (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Anjar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine shape. Marco Polo (P. Surya) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Aldgate (P. Trevor), Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former moved attractively and finished four lengths ahead. English Bay (Mark), Xiomara (Tousif K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They moved well. Stockbridge (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Mirra (S. John), Salento (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former moved fluently and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Belvedere (Chetan G) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Icelandic (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Bellator (Indrajeet) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Unextended.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Watchmystars (Anjar) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Black Whizz (Raghuveer), Another Rainbow (A. Prakash) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mountain Lion (Dhebe), Roudy (Chetan G), Sea Of Cortez (Likith) 1-33, (1,400-600) 53. Mountain Lion impressed. In A Breeze (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Limited Edition (R. Rupesh), Air Blast (Arul) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Devils Magic (Jagadeesh), Triple Wish (Arul) 1-37, (1,400-600) 57. Latter slowly out and finished together. Aircraft (Dasrath S), Rhapsody In Green (Nazerul) 1-41, (1,400-600) 1-0. They jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Mount View (Nazerul), George Everest (Oliver) 1-41, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished four lengths ahead.