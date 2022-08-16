Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true: Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed.

Six months ago, Bengal coach at the time Arun Lal had predicted that the state team would lose all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to the Indian side ‘soon.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after being named as Washington Sunder’s replacement for the Indian team’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Shahbaz said he wanted to be a bankable player for the National side.

“Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colours. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. The Bengal team believed in me. Given a chance, I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me,” said Shahbaz.

The 27-year-old hoped to make his parents proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

A left-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner, Shahbaz thanked everyone who contributed to his growth. “The Cricket Association of Bengal has always had faith in me. My coaches and my co-players in the team all have contributed greatly and helped me reach this point. I am indebted to them.”

Shahbaz said playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a great experience and it matured him as a cricketer as he played with and against the best players of the world.