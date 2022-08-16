Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true: Shahbaz Ahmed

The all-rounder has been named Washington Sunder’s replacement for the series against Zimbabwe

Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA:
August 16, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahbaz Ahmed.

Six months ago, Bengal coach at the time Arun Lal had predicted that the state team would lose all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to the Indian side ‘soon.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after being named as Washington Sunder’s replacement for the Indian team’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Shahbaz said he wanted to be a bankable player for the National side.

“Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colours. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. The Bengal team believed in me. Given a chance, I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me,” said Shahbaz.

The 27-year-old hoped to make his parents proud.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A left-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner, Shahbaz thanked everyone who contributed to his growth. “The Cricket Association of Bengal has always had faith in me. My coaches and my co-players in the team all have contributed greatly and helped me reach this point. I am indebted to them.”

Shahbaz said playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a great experience and it matured him as a cricketer as he played with and against the best players of the world. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app