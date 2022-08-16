Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true: Shahbaz Ahmed

The all-rounder has been named Washington Sunder’s replacement for the series against Zimbabwe

Six months ago, Bengal coach at the time Arun Lal had predicted that the state team would lose all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to the Indian side ‘soon.’

Now, after being named as Washington Sunder’s replacement for the Indian team’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Shahbaz said he wanted to be a bankable player for the National side.

“Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colours. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream-come-true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. The Bengal team believed in me. Given a chance, I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me,” said Shahbaz.

The 27-year-old hoped to make his parents proud.

A left-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner, Shahbaz thanked everyone who contributed to his growth. “The Cricket Association of Bengal has always had faith in me. My coaches and my co-players in the team all have contributed greatly and helped me reach this point. I am indebted to them.”

Shahbaz said playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a great experience and it matured him as a cricketer as he played with and against the best players of the world.