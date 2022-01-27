Beijing 2022 says 23 new COVID-19 cases found among Games-related personnel

BEIJING:

27 January 2022 09:23 IST

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected among Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games-related personnel on January 26 organisers said on January 27.

Of the 23 cases 15 were detected amongst new arrivals at the airport. The other eight were found amongst those already in the organisers' closed loop COVID-19 management bubble.

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4.

Advertising

Advertising