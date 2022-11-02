BCCI senior women’s T20 Trophy | Himachal Pradesh beats Andhra by seven wickets

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sushma B. Verma top-scored with an unbeaten 68 as Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra by seven wickets at the Alur grounds to enter the semi-finals of the BCCI senior women’s T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on November 1.

In another match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Railways skittled out Madhya Pradesh for a paltry 40 before chasing the score down with all ten wickets to spare.

The scores (quarterfinals)

Maharashtra 112/5 in 20 overs (D.P. Vaidya 25, T.S. Hasabnis 49 n.o.) lost to Vidarbha 113/3 in 18.2 overs (D.D. Kasat 53 n.o.).

Andhra 114/7 in 20 overs (V. Pushpa Latha 35) lost to Himachal Pradesh 118/3 in 19.1 overs (Sushma B. Verma 68 n.o.).

Madhya Pradesh 40 in 16 overs (K. Anjali Sarvani 3/7) lost to Railways 44 for no loss in 9.1 overs (S. Meghana 29 n.o.).

Bengal 121/7 in 20 overs (Dhara Gujjar 30 n.o., S.S. Kalal 3/27) bt Rajasthan 103/5 in 20 overs (S.L. Meena 28 n.o., P.B. Sharma 27 n.o.).