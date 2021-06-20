BCCI lends support to India’s Olympic campaign

It has approved ₹10 crore for logistical and promotional use

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday approved upto ₹10 crore as support for India’s Olympic campaign.

The BCCI apex council sanctioned the proposal in an emergent meeting after it received a request from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Hindu understands that according to the BCCI rulebook, the council has decided to release ₹2.5 crore as liquid funds and a maximum of ₹7.5 crore for running a promotional campaign in the lead-up to the Games, which start on July 23.

“The BCCI has always been supportive of India’s sporting movement. We are happy to help the national sports fraternity,” an apex council member told The Hindu. “The liquid component will be utilised for logistical requirements of the contingent whereas the remaining funds will be used to create a buzz for the Olympic campaign.”

“Since the BCCI constitution doesn’t allow more than ₹2.5 crore to be released as cash for such a cause, the remaining amount will be directed towards the agencies that will run the marketing campaign.”

Earlier on Sunday, the BCCI office-bearers briefed select State associations about supporting the Olympic contingent.

Working group

Meanwhile, the apex council also formed an 11-member working group to decide on the compensation package for scores of domestic cricketers and officials who are waiting to be compensated for the loss of matches due to the pandemic.

The group includes office-bearers and a representative from each of the BCCI zones. In December last year, the BCCI AGM had decided to form a group to work on the compensation package.