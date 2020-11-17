Sport

BBL introduces X-factor subs, Power Surge

The inclusion of ‘X-factor’ substitutes are among three rule changes for the 10th edition of Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL). Teams will be allowed to use one X-factor player after the 10th over to replace a batsman or bowler who has bowled no more than one over.

The other two changes allow for a ‘Power Surge’ — a two-over PowerPlay for the batting team at any stage of the second half of an innings, when only two players will be allowed in fielding positions outside the inner-ring.

To accommodate that Power Surge, the PowerPlay at the beginning will be reduced from six to four overs.

The other rule change involves a bonus point, to be called a ‘bash boost’, being awarded halfway through the second innings to the team with the best 10-over score.

The BBL is set to start on December 10.

