Bayern puts Dortmund in its place

Champion Bayern Munich crushed fellow title-contender Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday, with two goals from top scorer Robert Lewandowski helping lift it into third place and giving interim coach Hansi Flick an impressive Bundesliga debut.

Lewandowski kept up his sensational scoring run, netting in the 17th and 76th minutes to take his league tally to 16 goals. He has now scored in each of the 11 league games this season, a Bundesliga record.

Dortmund had the better start to the game, but after a quarter of an hour Bayern gradually took control and Lewandowski put it in the driving seat.

Bayern struck again two minutes after the restart with Serge Gnabry, who had put the ball in the net in the first half as well only to be ruled offside.

Dortmund created only one clear chance in the game through Paco Alcacer but was unable to score, while Lewandowski made it 3-0 from close range in the 76th and Matt Hummels turned a cutback into his own net four minutes later to compound his side’s defeat.

Bayern moves up to 21 points, third on goal difference behind RB Leipzig, a 4-2 winner at Hertha Berlin. Dortmund dropped to fifth on 19.

In La Liga, Lionel Messi scored two exquisite free kicks as he netted his first hat-trick of the season in a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo which took Barcelona back to the top after a difficult week.

Barca leads the standings on 25 points after 12 games, level with second-placed Real Madrid who eased to a 4-0 win at Eibar.

In the Premier League, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison struck second-half goals as Leicester City beat an unimpressive Arsenal 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The results:

Serie A: Cagliari 5 (Rog 17, Pisacane 26, Simeone 34, Joao Pedro 54, Nianggolan 65) bt Fiorentina 2 (Vlahovic 75, 87). Saturday: Brescia 0 lost to Torino 4 (Belotti 17-pen, 26-pen, Berenguer 75, 80); Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65, Barella 83) bt Verona 1 (Verre 19-pen); Napoli 0 lost to Genoa 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Bensebaini 20, Herrmann 22, 59) bt Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 90+3). Saturday: Bayern Munich 4 (Lewandowski 17, 76, Gnabry 47, Hummels 80-og) bt Borussia Dortmund 0

Premier League: Saturday: Leicester 2 (Vardy 68, Maddison 75) bt Arsenal 0.

La Liga: Saturday: Eibar 0 lost to Real Madrid 4 (Benzema 17, 29-pen, Ramos 20-pen, Valverde 62); Barcelona 4 (Messi 23-pen, 45+1, 48, Busquets 85) bt Celta Vigo 1 (Olaza 42).