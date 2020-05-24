Bayern overcomes Eintracht

Firing home: Thomas Mueller lines up to slot in the second of Bayern Munich’s five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

BERLIN

24 May 2020 22:57 IST

Champion four points clear of Dortmund which hosts it on Tuesday

Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare, to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games left to play.

The Bavarians thought they had the match wrapped up after efforts from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski had given them a 3-0 lead in the empty Allianz Arena.

Rattled

Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger caught the Bayern defence napping to strike twice in three minutes and inject new life into the encounter.

Yet the visitors then quickly gave away two goals — with Alphonso Davies pouncing on a defensive error on the hour and Hinteregger scoring an own goal in the 74th minute.

The results: Schalke 0 lost to Augsburg 3 (Loewen 5, Bazee 76, Cordova 90+1); Mainz 0 lost to Leipzig 5 (Werner 11, 48, 75, Poulsen 23, Sabitzer 36). Saturday: Bayern Munich 5 (Goretzka 17, Mueller 41, Lewandowski 46, Davies 61, Hinteregger 74-og) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Hinteregger 52, 55).