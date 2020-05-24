Sport

Bayern overcomes Eintracht

Firing home: Thomas Mueller lines up to slot in the second of Bayern Munich’s five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Firing home: Thomas Mueller lines up to slot in the second of Bayern Munich’s five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.  

Champion four points clear of Dortmund which hosts it on Tuesday

Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare, to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games left to play.

The Bavarians thought they had the match wrapped up after efforts from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski had given them a 3-0 lead in the empty Allianz Arena.

Rattled

Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger caught the Bayern defence napping to strike twice in three minutes and inject new life into the encounter.

Yet the visitors then quickly gave away two goals — with Alphonso Davies pouncing on a defensive error on the hour and Hinteregger scoring an own goal in the 74th minute.

The results: Schalke 0 lost to Augsburg 3 (Loewen 5, Bazee 76, Cordova 90+1); Mainz 0 lost to Leipzig 5 (Werner 11, 48, 75, Poulsen 23, Sabitzer 36). Saturday: Bayern Munich 5 (Goretzka 17, Mueller 41, Lewandowski 46, Davies 61, Hinteregger 74-og) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Hinteregger 52, 55).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/bayern-overcomes-eintracht/article31665938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY